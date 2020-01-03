US Airstrike Kills Four Iranian Officers Along With Quds Commander Soleimani - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four Iranian officers were killed in the US airstrike on Friday, along with Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, media reported

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Four Iranian officers were killed in the US airstrike on Friday, along with Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, media reported.

Brigadier Gen. Hossein Pourjafari, Col. Shahroud Mozafarinia, Maj.

Hadi Taremi and Captain Vahid Zamanian were killed, the IRIB broadcaster said, citing a statement from Quds Force.

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that Soleimani and Iraqi Shiite militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, along with 10 other people, were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani vowed to avenge Soleimani's assassination.