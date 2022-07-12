UrduPoint.com

US Airstrike Kills Leader Of Islamic State In Syria - Central Command

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 07:20 PM

US Airstrike Kills Leader of Islamic State in Syria - Central Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US military killed a leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) during an airstrike in Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

"U.S. Central Command Forces conducted a UAS strike outside Jindayris, northwest Syria targeting two senior ISIS officials, July 12, 2012. Maher al-Agal, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the leader of ISIS in Syria, was killed in the strike," CENTCOM said in a press release. "A senior ISIS official closely associated with Maher was seriously injured during the strike.

"

There were no civilian casualties as a result of the strike, CENTCOM added.

CENTCOM believes that al-Agal was responsible for the development of IS networks outside of Iraq and Syria.

"The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks," CENTCOM spokesperson Col. Joe Buccino said, as quoted in the release.

In June, US forces killed a senior leader of the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Hurras al-Din (banned in Russia), Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, in a drone strike in Syria.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Terrorist Syria Russia ISIS Iraq June July Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.