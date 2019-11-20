UrduPoint.com
US Airstrike Kills Somali Terrorist, Disrupts Movements By Al-Shabab Fighters - AFRICOM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:10 AM

US Airstrike Kills Somali Terrorist, Disrupts Movements by Al-Shabab Fighters - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) A US airstrike seeking to disrupt movement by Al-Shabab terrorists in the southeast of Somalia killed one terrorist, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced in a press release.

"At this time, it is assessed the airstrike killed one terrorist," the release said on Tuesday.

"Strikes near Qunyo Barrow disrupt al-Shabab's freedom of maneuver and ability to organize."

The town of Qunyo Barrow is located on the Indian Ocean coast in southern Somalia.

Al-Shabab has pledged allegiance to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) and the release said the dead terrorist had direct ties to al-Qaeda.

