US Airstrike Kills Somali Terrorist, Disrupts Movements By Al-Shabab Fighters - AFRICOM
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) A US airstrike seeking to disrupt movement by Al-Shabab terrorists in the southeast of Somalia killed one terrorist, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced in a press release.
"At this time, it is assessed the airstrike killed one terrorist," the release said on Tuesday.
"Strikes near Qunyo Barrow disrupt al-Shabab's freedom of maneuver and ability to organize."
The town of Qunyo Barrow is located on the Indian Ocean coast in southern Somalia.
Al-Shabab has pledged allegiance to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) and the release said the dead terrorist had direct ties to al-Qaeda.