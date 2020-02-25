UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airstrike Kills Terrorist Behind Attack On Kenya Base That Killed 3 Americans - AFRICOM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Airstrike Kills Terrorist Behind Attack on Kenya Base That Killed 3 Americans - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) A US airstrike on Saturday killed a leader of the al Shabab terrorist group who was blamed for an attack on a Kenyan military base earlier this month that killed three Americans, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The two terrorists were identified as a senior al-Shabab leader, who was in charge of planning and directing terrorist operations on the Kenya border region, including the recent attack on Manda Bay, and his wife, who also was a witting and active member of al-Shabab responsible for facilitating a wide range of terrorist activities," the release said.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Terrorist Wife Kenya Border

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

41 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

1 hour ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.