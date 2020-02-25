US Airstrike Kills Terrorist Behind Attack on Kenya Base That Killed 3 Americans - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) A US airstrike on Saturday killed a leader of the al Shabab terrorist group who was blamed for an attack on a Kenyan military base earlier this month that killed three Americans, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The two terrorists were identified as a senior al-Shabab leader, who was in charge of planning and directing terrorist operations on the Kenya border region, including the recent attack on Manda Bay, and his wife, who also was a witting and active member of al-Shabab responsible for facilitating a wide range of terrorist activities," the release said.