UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airstrike Kills Terrorist Behind Attack On Kenya Base That Killed 3 Americans - AFRICOM

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Airstrike Kills Terrorist Behind Attack on Kenya Base That Killed 3 Americans - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) A US airstrike on Saturday killed a leader of the al-Shabab terrorist group who was blamed for an attack on a Kenyan military base earlier this month that killed three Americans, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The two terrorists were identified as a senior al-Shabab leader, who was in charge of planning and directing terrorist operations on the Kenya border region, including the recent attack on Manda Bay, and his wife, who also was a witting and active member of al-Shabab responsible for facilitating a wide range of terrorist activities," the release said.

Saturday's strike occurred in the vicinity of Saakow, Somalia, about 320 kilometers west of Mogadishu, the release said.

The US blamed the terrorist leader for the February 5 attack on Manda Bay, Kenya, which killed three Americans at the seaside military base near the Somali border.

The release called al-Shabab the largest and most kinetically active al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) terrorist affiliate network in the world.

Al-Shabab had previously identified Americans and US interests worldwide as priority targets, in a message that mirrored Osama bin Laden's 1996 declaration of war on the United States, according to the release.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Attack Terrorist World Osama Bin Laden Russia Wife Mogadishu United States Kenya February Border

Recent Stories

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

16 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case

16 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.