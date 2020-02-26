US Airstrike Kills Terrorist Behind Attack on Kenya Base That Killed 3 Americans - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) A US airstrike on Saturday killed a leader of the al-Shabab terrorist group who was blamed for an attack on a Kenyan military base earlier this month that killed three Americans, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The two terrorists were identified as a senior al-Shabab leader, who was in charge of planning and directing terrorist operations on the Kenya border region, including the recent attack on Manda Bay, and his wife, who also was a witting and active member of al-Shabab responsible for facilitating a wide range of terrorist activities," the release said.

Saturday's strike occurred in the vicinity of Saakow, Somalia, about 320 kilometers west of Mogadishu, the release said.

The US blamed the terrorist leader for the February 5 attack on Manda Bay, Kenya, which killed three Americans at the seaside military base near the Somali border.

The release called al-Shabab the largest and most kinetically active al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) terrorist affiliate network in the world.

Al-Shabab had previously identified Americans and US interests worldwide as priority targets, in a message that mirrored Osama bin Laden's 1996 declaration of war on the United States, according to the release.