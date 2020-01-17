UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airstrike Kills Two Al-Shabab Operatives In Somalia - Africa Command

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:40 AM

US Airstrike Kills Two Al-Shabab Operatives in Somalia - Africa Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Two operatives of East African militant group al-Shabab were killed in a US airstrike in Somalia, Africa Command said in statement.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting al-Shabab terrorists in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow, Somalia, Jan. 16," the statement said on Thursday. "Initial assessment concluded the airstrike killed two terrorists."

Al-Shabab appears to be gaining strength in Somalia as a scheduled May pullout of African Union troops approaches, the Soufan Group said in a report released earlier in the day.

The militant group weathered an intensified US campaign last year that included at least 60 strikes. Since March of 2017, al-Shabab has launched 900 attacks against civilians, according to the report.

While the AFRICOM statement said that Thursday's airstrike did not hit any civilians, Amnesty International said in September that it has documented six cases where US air strikes are believed to have resulted in civilian casualties in Somalia, killing a total of 17 people and wounding eight.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Amnesty International Barrow March May September 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

3 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

3 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

4 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

4 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.