US Airstrike Targets Somali Terrorist Preparing Roadside Bombs - AFRICOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:40 AM

US Airstrike Targets Somali Terrorist Preparing Roadside Bombs - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The US military  conducted an airstrike on a single terrorist target as he made preparations to plant a series of improvised explosive devices, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting one terrorist in the vicinity of Kurtun Warey, Somalia, Aug.

20," the release said on Thursday.  "The terrorist, who has a history of working with explosives, was making preparations to place improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on a public road."

AFRICOM noted the strike killed at least one terrorist and destroyed a motorcycle without indicating whether the dead person was the intended target.

An initial assessment indicated that no civilians were injured or killed in the operation, the release said.

More Stories From World

