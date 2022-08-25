UrduPoint.com

US Airstrikes Kill 4 Iran-Affiliated Militants In Syria - CENTCOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 07:50 PM

US Airstrikes Kill 4 Iran-Affiliated Militants in Syria - CENTCOM

US forces killed four Iran-affiliated militants in airstrikes on northeast Syria over the past 24 hours, CENTCOM said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) US forces killed four Iran-affiliated militants in airstrikes on northeast Syria over the past 24 hours, CENTCOM said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, in response to yesterday's rocket attacks on Mission Support Site Conoco and Mission Support Site Green Village in northeast Syria, CENTCOM forces struck at Iran-affiliated militants in the area with AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, AC-130 gunships, and M777 artillery, resulting in four enemy fighters killed and seven enemy rocket launchers destroyed," the release stated.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Syria

Recent Stories

Two brothers dies as lighting struck in Sukkur

Two brothers dies as lighting struck in Sukkur

2 minutes ago
 Minister opens MIS for online registration of the ..

Minister opens MIS for online registration of the disabled

2 minutes ago
 Govt to utilize all resources for assistance of fl ..

Govt to utilize all resources for assistance of flood victims: Engr Amir Muqam

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner de-sealed Daewoo bus terminal after a ..

Commissioner de-sealed Daewoo bus terminal after addition of new buses

2 minutes ago
 Archery most popular sports in Islamic history; Co ..

Archery most popular sports in Islamic history; Consul General

5 minutes ago
 Motorway Police issues important instructions to p ..

Motorway Police issues important instructions to passengers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.