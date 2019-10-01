UrduPoint.com
U.S. Airstrikes Kills 7 IS Militants In Southern Libya

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Monday it carried out an airstrike that killed Islamic State (IS) militants in southern Libya, in coordination with the UN-backed government

"In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS-Libya terrorists in southern Libya, September 29, 2019," AFRICOM said in a statement.

The statement assessed that seven IS operatives were killed in the strike, causing no civilian casualties.

"Our pursuit of ISIS-Libya and other terrorist networks degrades their ability to effectively conduct operations against the Libyan people," said William Gayler, AFRICOM's director of operations.

"By disrupting the terrorists' planning, training, and activities, we also degrade their capacity to threaten U.S. and partner interests in the region," Gayler added.

AFRICOM stressed continued support for diplomatic efforts to stabilize the political situation in Libya "in order to maintain our common focus on disrupting terrorist organizations that threaten regional stability," the statement said.

AFRICOM from time to time targets terrorists in Libya, in coordination with the UN-backed government.

It announced on Wednesday and Friday carrying out airstrikes that killed 17 and 11 terrorists respectively in southwestern Libya.

