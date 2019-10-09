UrduPoint.com
US Airstrikes On Afghan Alleged Drug Facilities Caused Over 30 Civilian Casualties - UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:36 PM

US airstrikes on alleged drug facilities in Afghanistan, conducted in May, resulted in over 30 civilian casualties, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Wednesday, stressing the unlawfulness of the attacks

"As of 15 September 2019, UNAMA had verified 39 civilian casualties (30 deaths, five injured and four undetermined), including 14 children and one woman, due to the 5 May airstrikes," UNAMA said, adding that it was verifying information about "further 37 additional civilian casualties."

UNAMA added that it had concluded, in cooperation with the UN Human Rights Office, that the drug facilities "may not be lawfully made the target of attack and should be protected."

