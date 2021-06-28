UrduPoint.com
US Airstrikes On Syria-Iraq Border Send 'Strong Message' To Iran-Backed Militias - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:01 PM

US Airstrikes on Syria-Iraq Border Send 'Strong Message' to Iran-Backed Militias - Blinken

The latest US airstrikes on the border between Iraq and Syria send a strong message to Iranian-backed militias that will hopefully be received, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Rome on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The latest US airstrikes on the border between Iraq and Syria send a strong message to Iranian-backed militias that will hopefully be received, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Rome on Monday.

"Several Iran-backed militia groups, including KH (Kata'ib Hezbollah), including KSS (Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada) used these facilities (that were targeted in the airstrikes)," Blinken said. "We took necessary, appropriate, deliberate action that is designed to limit the risk of escalation but also to send a clear and ambiguous deterrent message.

This action in self-defense to do what's necessary to prevent further attacks, I think send a very important and strong message and I hope very much that it is received."

Late Sunday, the Pentagon said that US military aircraft had struck facilities of KH and KSS in the Syrian-Iraqi border region in response to attacks against American interests in Iraq. According to Syrian state television, the airstrikes likely left a child killed and three people injured.

