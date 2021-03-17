WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US combat aircraft in Afghanistan have conducted airstrikes against Taliban fighters who were attacking Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) troops in three districts of Kandahar province, US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said on Wednesday.

"USFOR-A conducted airstrikes within the last 48 hrs targeting TB [Taliban] fighters actively attacking and maneuvering on ANDSF positions in Zharay, Spin Boldak and Kandahar Districts, Kandahar," Leggett said via Twitter.

The spokesman also said that Taliban's claims to the contrary are false.

Although peace negotiations are underway and a conference is due to assemble in Moscow on Thursday, US combat forces continue to remain active on behalf of the Afghanistan government's forces, the Leggett said.

"The US continues to defend ANDSF in accordance with the US-TB agreement," Leggett added.

Afghanistan is still witnessing the confrontation between the government forces supported by the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission forces and the Taliban movement whose militia groups control large rural Afghan territories. Last September in Doha the parties started peaceful negotiations.