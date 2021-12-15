UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:56 PM

US 'Alarmed' by Potential Deployment of Wagner Group in Mali - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The United States is alarmed by information about a potential deployment of forces of private military company Wagner Group in Mali, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We are alarmed by a potential deployment of Russia-backed Wagner Group forces in Mali," Price said in a statement.

"We understand that the reported deal -- costing $10 million per month -- diverts money that could be used to support the Malian Armed Forces and public services to pay for the deployment of Yevgeniy Prigozhin's Wagner Group forces to Mali.

Price accused Wagner Group of destabilizing activities and human rights abuses, and asserted that its presence in Mali will not bring peace to the country.

