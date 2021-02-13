UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Alarmed By WHO Report On Virus Origins Amid Claims Of Chinese Influence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 11:47 PM

US Alarmed by WHO Report on Virus Origins Amid Claims of Chinese Influence

The White House has concerns about whether China duly communicated raw data on the coronavirus to the World Health Organization, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The White House has concerns about whether China duly communicated raw data on the coronavirus to the World Health Organization, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Saturday.

"We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them," he said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that WHO investigators were denied access to personalized data on more than a hundred early cases of COVID-19, which emerged in Wuhan in December 2019.

Peter Ben Embarek, the head of WHO's fact-finding mission to China, presented the early findings after returning from Wuhan this week.

He said it did not seem plausible that the virus had escaped a lab.

Sullivan stressed that the credibility of the UN health agency's report was a "paramount priority."

"It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alternation by the Chinese government," he added.

Then-President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the health organization last year, after accusing it of being "China-centric." Sullivan said that reengaging the WHO meant holding it to the highest standards.

Related Topics

World United Nations China White House Trump Wuhan December 2019 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over five million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admin ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes six weeks of ..

1 hour ago

Shurooq spoils UAE vacationers for choice with11 w ..

1 hour ago

Swiss pin golden treble hopes on Feuz as Paris lur ..

2 minutes ago

Departure of 10 Russian Diplomats From UK Part of ..

2 minutes ago

South Africa beat Pakistan to level series: Score- ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.