UrduPoint.com

US, Albania Request UN Security Council Meeting On Ukraine Wednesday - UN Source

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 10:39 PM

US, Albania Request UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine Wednesday - UN Source

The United States and Albania have requested holding a meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Wednesday, a United Nations source told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The United States and Albania have requested holding a meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Wednesday, a United Nations source told Sputnik.

"The UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine has been requested for tomorrow. Called by Albania and the United States," the source said on Tuesday.

More Stories From World

