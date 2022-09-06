US, Albania Request UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine Wednesday - UN Source

The United States and Albania have requested holding a meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Wednesday, a United Nations source told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The United States and Albania have requested holding a meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Wednesday, a United Nations source told Sputnik.

"The UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine has been requested for tomorrow. Called by Albania and the United States," the source said on Tuesday.