US, Albania Request UNGA Emergency Session After Russia Accession Referendums - UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 09:50 PM

The United States and Albania have requested the UN General Assembly resume the emergency special session after referendums were held in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia to join Russia, Paulina Kubiak, spokeswoman for the President of the General Assembly, told Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States and Albania have requested the UN General Assembly resume the emergency special session after referendums were held in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia to join Russia, Paulina Kubiak, spokeswoman for the President of the General Assembly, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

It is expected, yet not confirmed, that there will be a vote on a resolution to condemn Russia for the referendums in the four former Ukrainian territories.

