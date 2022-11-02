UrduPoint.com

US, Albania To Convene UN Security Council Meeting Wednesday On Iran Protests - Statement

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US, Albania to Convene UN Security Council Meeting Wednesday on Iran Protests - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States and Albania are convening a UN Security Council meeting on November 2 to discuss the ongoing protests in Iran, the US mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States and Albania will co-host a UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting on November 2 to highlight the ongoing repression of women and girls and members of religious and ethnic minority groups in Iran and underscore ongoing unlawful use of force against peaceful protesters," the statement said. "The meeting will also identify opportunities to promote credible, international, independent investigations into the Iranian government's human rights violations and abuses."

The United States will continue to condemn Iran's violent repression of women and peaceful protesters through the UN system and will keep pursuing options to hold the Iranian government accountable, the statement added.

Experts expected to brief the US Security Council include Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Iran Javaid Rehman as well as Iran human rights defender and Nobel Peace prize Winner Shirin Ebadi.

In September, riots erupted in Iran in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for improperly wearing a hijab. The rioters attacked members of Iran's security forces, killing an as of yet undetermined number.

The Iranian government has said the unrest was planned and supported by Western powers who seek regime change in Tehran.

Related Topics

Riots Police United Nations Iran Minority Tehran Albania United States September November Women Government

Recent Stories

NCHR requests Election Commission of Pakistan to c ..

NCHR requests Election Commission of Pakistan to change local bodies elections d ..

12 minutes ago
 US Goal Remains Seeing Black Sea Grain Initiative ..

US Goal Remains Seeing Black Sea Grain Initiative Resume - State Dept.

12 minutes ago
 Jammu martyrs day to be observed on Nov 6

Jammu martyrs day to be observed on Nov 6

12 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Engaged With Ukraine, Companies to S ..

Pentagon Says Engaged With Ukraine, Companies to Satisfy Kiev's Satellite Intern ..

26 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Threat Situation in Middle East ..

US Concerned About Threat Situation in Middle East, Engaged With Saudi Partners ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges more focus on rights situations in ..

Pakistan urges more focus on rights situations in UN-recognized disputed, occupi ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.