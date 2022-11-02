US, Albania to Convene UN Security Council Meeting Wednesday on Iran Protests - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States and Albania are convening a UN Security Council meeting on November 2 to discuss the ongoing protests in Iran, the US mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States and Albania will co-host a UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting on November 2 to highlight the ongoing repression of women and girls and members of religious and ethnic minority groups in Iran and underscore ongoing unlawful use of force against peaceful protesters," the statement said. "The meeting will also identify opportunities to promote credible, international, independent investigations into the Iranian government's human rights violations and abuses."

The United States will continue to condemn Iran's violent repression of women and peaceful protesters through the UN system and will keep pursuing options to hold the Iranian government accountable, the statement added.

Experts expected to brief the US Security Council include Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Iran Javaid Rehman as well as Iran human rights defender and Nobel Peace prize Winner Shirin Ebadi.

In September, riots erupted in Iran in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for improperly wearing a hijab. The rioters attacked members of Iran's security forces, killing an as of yet undetermined number.

The Iranian government has said the unrest was planned and supported by Western powers who seek regime change in Tehran.