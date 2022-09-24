- Home
- US, Albania, Ukraine Requesting UNSC Meeting on Tuesday to Discuss Referendums - UN Source
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 09:13 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The United States, Albania and Ukraine are requesting a United Nations Security Council meeting to happen on Tuesday in the afternoon, a United Nations diplomat said.
"Referendums in Ukraine are expected to be discussed," the source told Sputnik.