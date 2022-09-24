UrduPoint.com

US, Albania, Ukraine Requesting UNSC Meeting On Tuesday To Discuss Referendums - UN Source

Published September 24, 2022

The United States, Albania and Ukraine are requesting a United Nations Security Council meeting to happen on Tuesday in the afternoon, a United Nations diplomat said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The United States, Albania and Ukraine are requesting a United Nations Security Council meeting to happen on Tuesday in the afternoon, a United Nations diplomat said.

"Referendums in Ukraine are expected to be discussed," the source told Sputnik.

