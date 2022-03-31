UrduPoint.com

US Alerted Firms About Kaspersky Software Day After Russia Entered Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 07:08 PM

The US government began issuing private warnings to some American companies about the alleged potential danger of using software developed by Moscow-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab the day after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a senior US official and other people in the know

The senior US official believes that Russian law enforcement or intelligence agencies could force Kaspersky Lab's employees to grant remote access to customers' computers.

"The risk calculation has changed with the Ukraine conflict," a US official was quoted as saying. "It has increased."

The official didn't specify whether there was any incident or piece of intelligence that led the US government to believe Kaspersky Lab may pose a threat, according to the report.

The Russian cybersecurity firm reacted in a statement by saying that the accusations are capable of "further damaging" Kaspersky Lab's reputation "without giving the company the opportunity to respond directly to such concerns" and that it "is not appropriate or just," the report said.

On March 25, the US Federal Communications Commission added Kaspersky Lab to its list of foreign companies allegedly posing a threat to national security.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration is split on whether to impose sanctions on Kaspersky Lab as part of the US response to Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Treasury Department sanction experts have reportedly expressed concern about the scale of such an effort, given that the company's software is used by hundreds of millions of individuals worldwide.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have suspended their Russian operations altogether.

