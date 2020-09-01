UrduPoint.com
US Alerts Global Industries To North Korea Missile Procurement Activities - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:49 PM

The United States has issued an alert to industrial concerns around the world about North Korea's continuing efforts to acquire more technology to develop its ballistic missile program, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Tuesday

"The United States is issuing an advisory to alert industry worldwide to North Korea's ballistic missile procurement activities," OFAC said. "This advisory identifies key North Korean procurement entities and deceptive techniques employed by North Korean proliferators and procurement networks."

OFAC explained the advisory provides an overview of US sanctions authorities related to Pyongyang's proliferation activities and lists North Korea-related sanctions enforcement resources.

A report submitted last month by an independent, 15-member panel of experts on the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea claimed that Pyongyang was violating sanctions and was likely developing miniature nuclear devices that attach to ballistic missile warheads.

The report also said several countries believed North Korea had probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles.

