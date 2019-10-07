US-Aligned Countries Promote Double Standards in PACE - State Duma Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) US-aligned countries, such as the Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and Georgia, initiate and promote double-standard policies in the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), speaker of the lower house of Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said Monday.

"Today's PACE is not just a lot of politics, although you probably cannot do without politics, but politics ... that is based on double standards, where they are trying to stop the development of our country, and attempt to influence other countries that show greater sovereignty in decision-making or have their own position," Volodin said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television.

"Pay attention to the fact that, as a rule, such an agenda is initiated and further promoted by the satellite countries of the United States of America: the Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine, Georgia," he stressed.

According to the State Duma speaker, if those countries were focused on their own fully-fledged development, they would have never taken steps aimed at confrontation instead of building relations on the principles of mutual respect, non-interference in the affairs of sovereign states, and the principles of good neighborliness.