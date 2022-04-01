UrduPoint.com

US Aligned With Russia, China, Pakistan To Push Taliban In 'Right Direction' - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Aligned With Russia, China, Pakistan to Push Taliban in 'Right Direction' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States is aligned with Russia, China and Pakistan to push the Taliban in the right direction regarding governing Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said at a briefing.

"It is especially critical with countries that have a good deal of leverage with the Taliban - the United States would be included in that, Russia would be included in that, the People's Republic of China would be included in that, and Pakistan would be included in that," Price said during a press briefing on Thursday. "It is incumbent on all of these countries to use that leverage to push the Taliban in the right direction.

"

US Special Representative Tom West attended the Troika meeting in Tunxi, China, on Thursday with his counterparts from China, Russia and Pakistan, Price said.

The interests of the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan are aligned with respect to Afghanistan, Price said.

The members of the Troika believe it is imperative for girls to return to secondary schools and to encourage an inclusive government in the country, Price also said.

The United States wants to see a broader collection of countries, besides its European partners, to encourage the Taliban to move in the right direction, Price added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Russia China Price United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

2 hours ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

2 hours ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

2 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

2 hours ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.