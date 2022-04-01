US Aligned With Russia, China, Pakistan to Push Taliban in 'Right Direction' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States is aligned with Russia, China and Pakistan to push the Taliban in the right direction regarding governing Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said at a briefing.

"It is especially critical with countries that have a good deal of leverage with the Taliban - the United States would be included in that, Russia would be included in that, the People's Republic of China would be included in that, and Pakistan would be included in that," Price said during a press briefing on Thursday. "It is incumbent on all of these countries to use that leverage to push the Taliban in the right direction.

"

US Special Representative Tom West attended the Troika meeting in Tunxi, China, on Thursday with his counterparts from China, Russia and Pakistan, Price said.

The interests of the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan are aligned with respect to Afghanistan, Price said.

The members of the Troika believe it is imperative for girls to return to secondary schools and to encourage an inclusive government in the country, Price also said.

The United States wants to see a broader collection of countries, besides its European partners, to encourage the Taliban to move in the right direction, Price added.