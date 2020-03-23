UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Allegations Of China, Russia Spreading Fake News On COVID-19 Akin To 'Comedy' - Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:26 PM

US Allegations of China, Russia Spreading Fake News on COVID-19 Akin to 'Comedy' - Beijing

Washington's claims that China, Russia and Iran have launched a coordinated campaign to spread disinformation about US efforts to contain COVID-19 are careless and laughable, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Washington's claims that China, Russia and Iran have launched a coordinated campaign to spread disinformation about US efforts to contain COVID-19 are careless and laughable, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

On Friday, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused China, Russia and Iran of spreading disinformation about the United States' response to the pandemic, and said he had warned the three nations to stop this campaign.

"The United States, on the one hand, denigrates China, and, on the other, accuses China, Russia, and Iran of spreading disinformation .

.. I cannot help but ask who spreads false information after all? Who is distorting the facts and selling black for white? This US comedy with rumors and attempts to shift the blame onto others seems too clumsy," Geng said at a briefing.

He added that China had shared information on the epidemic with the World Health Organization and other countries, including the United States, in a timely manner.

As of Monday, the number of global COVID-19 cases has surpassed 343,000 with nearly 15,000 related deaths.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia China Washington United States Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower visit Crisis Corona ..

3 minutes ago

Two people commits suicide in Tharparkar

3 minutes ago

Spring Floods Kill 11 in Iran - Emergency Services

3 minutes ago

Iran's Reports 1,400 New Coronavirus Cases, Exceed ..

3 minutes ago

125 tonnes medical equipment to reach from China: ..

55 minutes ago

KP Minister inspects facilities at Quarantine Cent ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.