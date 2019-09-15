(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has called false the statement of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who accused Tehran of being involved in attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

"The policy of exerting 'maximum pressure' pursued by the United States has rushed toward 'maximum lies' apparently due to its failure," Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said commenting on Pompeo's statement.

Drone attacks caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities overnight into Saturday. The fires, in particular, hit the Abqaiq oil refinery, Eastern Province and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh.

The Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks, while Pompeo accused Iran of being behind these attacks.