US Allegations That Russia Violates WTO Rules Baseless - Moscow

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Moscow considers Washington's allegations that Russia violates rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) as groundless, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

In a report on the implementation and enforcement of Russia's WTO commitments released on Tuesday, the office of the US Trade Representative said that the US authorities see import substitution and preferences for goods and services of domestic production as Russia's departure from the WTO norms and intend to work on countermeasures through the WTO.

"We are used to unfounded accusations from the US against us, but it exceeded all our expectations," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that it's strange to hear that import substitution violates rules while the US imposes unilateral sanctions.

