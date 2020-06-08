US' Alleged Plan to Cut Troops in Germany 'Understandable' - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump's alleged plan to withdraw 9,500 American troops from bases in Germany by September is understandable due to the costs of maintaining their presence and could become a step towards freeing the EU from foreign troops, Roman Haider, an EU lawmaker from the Freedom Party of Austria, told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on the recent reports in the US media.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that President Donald Trump had approved the withdrawal of some 9,500 troops from bases in Germany by September. The plan to cut the United States' presence in the country by more than a quarter blindsided US allies in Europe.

"The withdrawal of a large part of the US forces, as recently announced by President Trump, is understandable," Haider said.

According to the lawmaker, while the US troops had a protective, yet also occupying, function in Germany, the whole stationing of the garrisons costs the American taxpayers enormous amounts of tax money.

"Nevertheless, we would generally be in favour of armed forces from non-EU countries not being garrisoned in EU countries, or of armed forces from third countries not being moved from one EU country to another, but being withdrawn from Europe altogether," Haider said.

According to the lawmaker, such a move may potentially ease tension in relations between Russia and the United States, as Moscow has repeatedly pointed to the high level of military activity by the US and its NATO allies near the Russian borders.

"We would also like to see a normalisation of relations between Russia and the United States, especially in the border regions," Haider stated.

The German government spokesman said on Monday that Berlin had not received an official confirmation of the planned US troop reduction in the country. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer refused to speculate on media reports regarding the situation but said US troops were key to security cooperation.