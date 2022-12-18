UrduPoint.com

US Allegedly Tried To Get Kiev To Call Off Attack On Top Russian General - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2022 | 09:20 AM

US Allegedly Tried to Get Kiev to Call Off Attack on Top Russian General - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) US officials had allegedly attempted to prevent Kiev from launching an attack on Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, The New York Times reports.

Washington was the first to find out that Gerasimov was allegedly planning a trip to the front lines, but did not pass this information on to Ukraine, "worried that an attempt on his life could lead to a war between the United States and Russia," the newspaper said on Saturday.

After Kiev found out about the plans, US officials unsuccessfully tried to get Ukraine to call off the attack but it was still launched, although Gerasimov was not harmed, according to The New York Times.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Lead New York United States February From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

2 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

7 minutes ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

9 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

9 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

9 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.