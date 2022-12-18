US Allegedly Tried to Get Kiev to Call Off Attack on Top Russian General - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) US officials had allegedly attempted to prevent Kiev from launching an attack on Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, The New York Times reports.

Washington was the first to find out that Gerasimov was allegedly planning a trip to the front lines, but did not pass this information on to Ukraine, "worried that an attempt on his life could lead to a war between the United States and Russia," the newspaper said on Saturday.

After Kiev found out about the plans, US officials unsuccessfully tried to get Ukraine to call off the attack but it was still launched, although Gerasimov was not harmed, according to The New York Times.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.