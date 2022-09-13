UrduPoint.com

US Alleges Russia Spent $300Mln Since 2014 To Influence Politics In 24 Countries - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 11:49 PM

The Biden administration claims that Russia allegedly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to meddle in politics in some two dozen countries, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday citing a cable from the State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Biden administration claims that Russia allegedly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to meddle in politics in some two dozen countries, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday citing a cable from the State Department.

The report said that the State Department cable details a US intelligence assessment about Russia's alleged covert efforts to back policies and parties sympathetic to Russia.

The cable did not identify any of Russia's alleged targets but claimed that Moscow provided certain countries with classified information, the report said.

The cable was sent to US embassies in Europe, Africa and South Asia, the report said.

The report noted that a senior US official declined to comment on how much Russia is allegedly spending in Ukraine.

Moreover, the report pointed out that the US official rejected comparisons between Russia's alleged activities and US-funded media and political activities around the world.

Russia has repeatedly rejected claims it is meddling in the politics of foreign countries around the world.

