US, Allied Countries 'Deeply Worried' Over Rights of Afghan Women, Girls - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US and allied countries, including the United Kingdom and European Union, in a joint statement expressed deep concern over the situation with women's and girls' rights in Afghanistan and urged the authorities to guarantee their protection, State Department said on Wednesday.

"We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement. We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection," the statement said.

Besides the US, the statement was signed by Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, European Union, Honduras, Guatemala, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Senegal, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.