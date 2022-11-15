US, Allies Accuse Russia of Unprovoked Aggression in Ukraine at G20 - Lavrov

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russia insisted that in the final declaration of the G20 summit there was a phrase that the positions on Ukraine differ, as the West included a condemnation of Moscow's actions on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The West added the phrase that 'we, many delegations' condemned Russia. We (Russia) have recorded that alternative points of view were also presented. We believe that this is quite enough not to delve deeply into this issue, this is not at all the business of theG20," Lavrov told a briefing.