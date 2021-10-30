UrduPoint.com

US Allies Against Possible Shift Of Washington To 'No First Use' Policy - Reports

Allies of the United States in Europe and in the Pacific region are trying to prevent US President Joe Biden from adopting the principle of "no first use" of nuclear weapons, which can allegedly add more courage to Russia, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing sources

Currently, Biden analyses the American nuclear policy and is expected to be through by the end of the year, according to the media.

The US nuclear policy remains vague since the Cold War, the newspaper reports.

Washington hypothetically can proactively use nuclear weapons, which makes the allies feel protected.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, and Australia are among those allies who are trying to influence Washington on the issue. Many are concerned that Biden considers the possibility to switch to the "sole purpose" policy, which enables the US to resort to nuclear arms only under specific conditions. This principle will not enhance stability, but will add more courage to Russia and China, according to sources.

