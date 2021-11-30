US, Allies Aim to Contain Other States in Asia-Pacific - Lavrov

The United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific introduce schemes aimed at containment of other states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific introduce schemes aimed at containment of other states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"All this is imposed on what is happening in the Asia-Pacific region, where instead of universal organizations, forums that were formed around ASEAN, they are now promoting confrontational schemes, they call them Indo-Pacific strategies, they have created a quarter with a clearly expressed anti-Chinese essence. Right now they are creating the AUKUS military technological alliance," Lavrov told the Dialogue for Future-2021 event, adding that "confrontational" schemes aimed at containment of other states are being introduced.

The foreign minister also said that the US whips up hysteria near Russia's borders.

"The fact that the United States has surrounded us from all sides with its military bases is probably already facts that any schoolchild knows, and, nevertheless, this hysteria is constantly being whipped up (near the borders of Russia)," Lavrov said.