US, Allies Believe Germany May Be Unreliable Partner In Crisis Over Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The US administration and its allies believe that Germany with its severe dependence on Russian gas as well as business links with Russia, can be an unreliable partner in dealing with the Ukrainian crisis, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing US senior officials.

In recent weeks, Germany has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons, insisting that a political resolution must be prioritized. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in mid-January that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is an economic venture and should not be tied to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, whose resolution can be only diplomatic.

"It's easy to justify one action or one policy, but when you take them all together, you get a narrative that Germany is not being a reliable partner... There is a sense that Germany is not only wavering, it's actively taking steps to prevent help," a senior US diplomat said.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks, with NATO deploying additional troops near the Russian border, anticipating escalation. The controversy was compounded by growing threats from the US and European allies to impose economic sanctions on Russia in the event of a military incursion into Ukraine.

The European Council announced last week that Moscow would face "massive consequences and severe costs" if it invades Ukraine. The United Kingdom said it would adopt new legislation to tighten its sanctions regime and target more Russian companies and individuals, while US senators claimed to be working on "devastating sanctions that ultimately would crush Russia's economy."

Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine, reiterating its right to move forces within its own territory, and raising concerns over an increased NATO military presence in Eastern Europe.

>