US, Allies Believe Ukraine Needs Integrated Air, Missile Defense System - Milley

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 11:49 PM

The United States and its allies and partners believe that Ukraine needs an integrated air and missile defense system amid its conflict with Russia, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States and its allies and partners believe that Ukraine needs an integrated air and missile defense system amid its conflict with Russia, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"Air defense capabilities are becoming critical for their (Ukraine's) future success.

An integrated system and integrated air defense system, an integrated air and missile defense system is what is necessary, as Ukraine repels Russian aerial attacks," Milley said during a press briefing.

Milley also said that a significant portion of the countries belonging to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group said during their meeting earlier on Wednesday that the coalition can provide "the right mix of air defense systems and ammunition for Ukraine's continuous control of the skies and prevent the Russians from achieving air superiority."

