UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Call For UNSC Meeting On Friday To Discuss North Korea Launch - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 09:59 PM

US, Allies Call for UNSC Meeting on Friday to Discuss North Korea Launch - Source

The United States, Albania, Ireland, France, Norway, and the United Kingdom call for a UN Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea, a UNSC source told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States, Albania, Ireland, France, Norway, and the United Kingdom call for a UN Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea, a UNSC source told Sputnik.

The six countries have requested an open meeting and consultations on Friday afternoon to discuss the situation around North Korea's "unambiguous" intercontinental ballistic missile launch that took place on Thursday, the source said.

Related Topics

United Nations France Norway Ireland Albania United Kingdom United States North Korea

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on presidential reference seeking interpretation ..

43 seconds ago
 SSP reviews security arrangements in city

SSP reviews security arrangements in city

45 seconds ago
 Police arrest two wanted murderers in separate rai ..

Police arrest two wanted murderers in separate raids

46 seconds ago
 Healthcare commission to inspect south Punjab heal ..

Healthcare commission to inspect south Punjab health facilities for quality serv ..

50 seconds ago
 Investors being facilitated to boost industrialisa ..

Investors being facilitated to boost industrialisation: CM aide

4 minutes ago
 Turkish Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC

Turkish Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>