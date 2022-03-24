US, Allies Call for UNSC Meeting on Friday to Discuss North Korea Launch - Source

The United States, Albania, Ireland, France, Norway, and the United Kingdom call for a UN Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea, a UNSC source told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States, Albania, Ireland, France, Norway, and the United Kingdom call for a UN Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea, a UNSC source told Sputnik.

The six countries have requested an open meeting and consultations on Friday afternoon to discuss the situation around North Korea's "unambiguous" intercontinental ballistic missile launch that took place on Thursday, the source said.