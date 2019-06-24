US, Allies Call on Houthis in Yemen to Stop Attacks on Saudi Arabia - Joint Statement

The United States, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia in a joint statement on Monday are calling on rebel Houthis to allow the flow of humanitarian aid into Yemen and stop attacks on Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The United States, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia in a joint statement on Monday are calling on rebel Houthis to allow the flow of humanitarian aid into Yemen and stop attacks on Saudi Arabia.

"We express full support for Saudi Arabia and call for an immediate end to such attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis," the release said.

The four countries are also calling on the Houthis to fully withdraw from Yemen's ports of Al-Hudaydah, Ras Issa and Sleef as per the so-called Hudaydah Agreement and allow the flow of humanitarian aid into Yemen.

In addition, all Yemeni parties are encouraged to make progress on the joint Redeployment Coordination Committee to accelerate implementation of the Hudaydah Agreement, the statement said.

The partnering nations urge the UN Security Council to review progress when it meets on July 17.