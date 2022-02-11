UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Call On Sudan To Stop Political Detentions - Statement

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 03:50 AM

US, Allies Call on Sudan to Stop Political Detentions - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A group of Western countries and entities, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union, expressed concern over the recent political arrests in Sudan and called on the authorities to stop such practices, they said in a joint statement.

"The Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America), Canada, Switzerland and the European Union are alarmed by the February 9 arrests and detentions of several high-profile political figures," the statement said on Thursday.

The countries also condemned the recent arrests and detentions of civil society activists, journalists and humanitarian workers on the part of Sudan's military authorities, the statement said.

Such actions are inconsistent with Sudan's stated commitment to resolve the political crisis and return to a democratic transition and the Sudanese government should halt such practices and immediately release all unjustly detained people, the statement said.

"We remind Sudan's military authorities of their obligations to respect the human rights and guarantee the safety of those detained or arrested and the need to ensure that due process is consistently followed in all cases," the statement added.

Sudan faced a severe political crisis after coup leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok last October. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Civil Society Norway European Union United Kingdom United States Switzerland Sudan February July October All Government

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

3 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

3 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

4 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

4 hours ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

4 hours ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>