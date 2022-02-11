US, Allies Call on Sudan to Stop Political Detentions - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A group of Western countries and entities, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union, expressed concern over the recent political arrests in Sudan and called on the authorities to stop such practices, they said in a joint statement.

"The Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America), Canada, Switzerland and the European Union are alarmed by the February 9 arrests and detentions of several high-profile political figures," the statement said on Thursday.

The countries also condemned the recent arrests and detentions of civil society activists, journalists and humanitarian workers on the part of Sudan's military authorities, the statement said.

Such actions are inconsistent with Sudan's stated commitment to resolve the political crisis and return to a democratic transition and the Sudanese government should halt such practices and immediately release all unjustly detained people, the statement said.

"We remind Sudan's military authorities of their obligations to respect the human rights and guarantee the safety of those detained or arrested and the need to ensure that due process is consistently followed in all cases," the statement added.

Sudan faced a severe political crisis after coup leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok last October. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government.