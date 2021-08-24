UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Can't Evacuate All Afghans Who Qualify By Aug 31: Germany

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Western allies will not be able to fly every Afghan who needs protection, out of Kabul before the United States' planned August 31 withdrawal deadline, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"I must say already that even if (the evacuation) goes on until August 31 or even a few days longer, it will not be enough to allow those who we, or the United States, want to fly out," Maas told Bild tv.

