US, Allies Concerned Over New Wave of Violence in Myanmar - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The United States issued a joint statement with its partners and allies, including the United Kingdom and Australia, expressing concerns over a new wave of violence in Myanmar and is calling on the international community to suspend all kinds of arms sales and assistance to the military in the country, the US State Department said on Friday.

"We reiterate our grave concern over reports of ongoing human rights violations and abuses by the Myanmar Security Forces across the country, including credible reports of sexual violence and torture," the joint statement said. "(W)e call on the international community to suspend all operational support to the military, and to cease the transfer of arms, materiel, dual-use equipment, and technical assistance to the military and its representatives.

"

Besides the United States, the statement was signed by the governments of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, the Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom.

The statement urges the international community to work together to prevent any future violence in Myanmar and hold those responsible for it accountable, according to the statement.

The signatory states believe there is a credible risk of future violence and atrocities across Myanmar following the reports by the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the country, the statement said.

The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1, under the pretext that the National League for Democracy rigged the November election. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests, and more than 1,180 people have died in clashes with the authorities.