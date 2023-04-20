US, Allies Consider Near-Total Ban on Exports to Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The United States and other G7 allies of Ukraine are weighing a possible move to ban most exports to Russia, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The strategy would flip the current sanctions regime around to ban all exports unless they are given a special exemption, according to the report.

Items such as medicines and agricultural products, including food, would likely be given exemptions under the scheme.

G7 officials could endorse the move at their next summit in Japan in May, and they hope to convince European Union member states to join the effort, according to the report.