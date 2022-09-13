US, Allies Considering Sending Fighter Jets, Air Defense Systems to Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The United States and its allies are discussing the feasibility of providing Ukraine with air defense and fighter jets in the medium- and long-term period, the Financial Times reported, citing a source from a senior US defense official.

According to the source, the US and its allies were discussing the long-term needs of Ukraine, such as air defense systems, as well as the feasibility of providing Kiev with fighter jets in the medium and long term.

However, according to the source, at the moment they rejected this idea.