WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The United States is monitoring and consulting with allies on the developing situation in Russia concerning threats made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), US National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement to Sputnik.

"We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments," Hodge said on Friday.

US media reported on Friday that US President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Prigozhin.

The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has made a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning Prigozhin's case, according to the Kremlin.