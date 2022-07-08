UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Discuss Providing Ukraine With New Coastal Defense Systems - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 11:03 PM

The United States and its allies are discussing sending additional coastal defense systems to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, a senior US defense official said on Friday

"We have already been looking at and discussing with allies and partners systems for coastal defense capabilities," the official said during a press briefing.

"We have already been looking at and discussing with allies and partners systems for coastal defense capabilities," the official said during a press briefing.

The official added that Ukrainian forces are using the supplied equipment "at such an intense pace" that it needs a lot of training and resources for sustainment, repair, logistics.

