US, Allies Discuss Providing Ukraine With New Coastal Defense Systems - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The United States and its allies are discussing sending additional coastal defense systems to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"We have already been looking at and discussing with allies and partners systems for coastal defense capabilities," the official said during a press briefing.

The official added that Ukrainian forces are using the supplied equipment "at such an intense pace" that it needs a lot of training and resources for sustainment, repair, logistics.