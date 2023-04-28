US, Allies Discuss Ukraine Air Defense, Sustainment During Meetings in Europe - Pentagon

US Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Bill LaPlante discussed Ukraine, NATO and bilateral military cooperation with European allies during his week-long engagements in London and Brussels, Pentagon spokesperson Jeff Jurgensen said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) US Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Bill LaPlante discussed Ukraine, NATO and bilateral military cooperation with European allies during his week-long engagements in London and Brussels, Pentagon spokesperson Jeff Jurgensen said on Friday.

"This morning he co-chaired an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group National Armaments Directors at NATO Headquarters. Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Mr. Volodymyr Havrylov serves as co-chair for this group," Jurgensen said in a press release.

"Over 40 nations and representatives from the EU and NATO participated, and discussions focused on air defense and sustainment."

They also expressed their commitment to continued support of Ukraine, he added.

Earlier in the week LaPlante conducted a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements with partners and allies. He has signed a new Administrative Arrangement between the Pentagon and the European Defense Agency, which allows to strengthen transatlantic cooperation in defense, according to the statement