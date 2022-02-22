UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Discussing Diplomacy, Sanctions After Russia's Donbas Recognition - Official

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 04:00 AM

US, Allies Discussing Diplomacy, Sanctions After Russia's Donbas Recognition - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The United States will continue to consult with its allies about both a diplomatic solution and sanctions against Russia following the latter's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics as independent, a senior administration official told reporters on Monday.

"We will continue to consult with our allies and partners about both diplomatic solutions and the consequences we will impose on Russia, should it further invade Ukraine," the official said. "Russia continues to escalate this crisis that it created in the first place. We'll continue to pursue diplomacy until the tanks roll. We are under no illusions about what is likely to come next. And we're prepared to respond decisively when it does."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk United States

>