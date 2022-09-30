UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Discussing New Military Aid Package To Kiev - Austin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 06:50 AM

US, Allies Discussing New Military Aid Package to Kiev - Austin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that the United States is discussing with allies a new military aid package to Kiev, including training of the Ukrainian military.

"As you've seen us do over time, we have continued to look for ways along with our international partners to provide additional security assistance to Ukraine. Whether this assistance is in the form of actual equipment or other logistical support or training, we continue to evaluate what will be needed and make provisions to provide that security assistance, and so, that will be ongoing," Austin told a joint press conference with Philippine Defense Secretary Jose Faustino in Hawaii.

Austin added that the US will not speculate about the length of the conflict in Ukraine.

"In terms of how long the conflict will last, don't want to speculate either. What I will tell you is that we will continue to support Ukraine, as you've heard our president say, for as long as it takes," Austin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Kiev Austin United States

Recent Stories

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

6 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

6 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

6 hours ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

7 hours ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

7 hours ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.