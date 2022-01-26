UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Discussing Sending More Forces To Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Tension - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 08:55 PM

The United States and several allies are discussing the possibility of deploying thousands more soldiers to NATO eastern flank countries amid tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, CNN reported on Wednesday citing three anonymous US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States and several allies are discussing the possibility of deploying thousands more soldiers to NATO eastern flank countries amid tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, CNN reported on Wednesday citing three anonymous US officials.

The deployments would consist of approximately 1,000 personnel each and would be similar to current forward battle groups such as those stationed in Poland and the Baltic States, the officials reportedly said. Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary are among the countries considering accepting the troops, but no final decisions have been made, the officials also said.

However, not all 30 NATO member states are willing to deploy additional forces, according to a European diplomat. As such, the US is currently discussing sending the deployments on a bilateral basis through what one official called a "coalition of the willing."

>