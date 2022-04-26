UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Do Not Want To See Any Spillover From Ukraine Conflict - Austin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 08:49 PM

US, Allies Do Not Want to See Any Spillover From Ukraine Conflict - Austin

The United States and its allies and partners do not want to see any spillover from the conflict in Ukraine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The United States and its allies and partners do not want to see any spillover from the conflict in Ukraine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"We don't want to see any spillover and, again, it is important to make sure that we do everything that we can to ensure that Ukraine is successful and that is the best way to address that (risk of spillover)," Austin said during a press conference following a ministerial meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

As regards reports of recent explosions in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria, Austin noted that the Pentagon is still looking into the causes and will keep monitoring the developments.

