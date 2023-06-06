WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The United States and its allies do not have many Patriot air defense systems in their inventory, but air defense remains a top priority for Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"I can assure you that air defense remains top of the list of the kinds of capabilities that we're going to continue to make sure Ukraine has," Kirby said when asked if the United States is considering sending more Patriot systems to Ukraine. "There's not a lot of them, either in our inventory or the inventory of nations that have purchased them, but again, I don't want to get ahead of where we are. We know air defense is a priority."